Young motorcyclists in Falkirk are being encouraged to skill up and stay safe

According to recent statistics compiled by RoSPA, 16 to 24-year-old motorcyclists are twice as likely to die in accidents than those aged 40 to 49.

The data shows 339 riders in the 16 to 24 year old category were killed or injured on Scotland’s roads while on their motorcycle between 2018 and 2021, with 91 per cent of those who died being male.

Nationally 4657 motorcyclists aged 16 to 24-year-old riders were injured or killed on Britain’s roads in 2021, compared to 1931 40 to 49-year-olds. The number of motorcycle riders is also rising, with CBT completions 22 per cent higher than they were in 2019.

Young motorcyclists are being urged to take advantage of RoSPA's new novice rider advice

Across the country, between 34 per cent and 42 per cent of young motorcyclists harmed between 2014 and 2018 were involved in collisions at T-junctions, with eight to 10 per cent being at crossroads.

David Walker, RoSPA head of road safety, said: “When you’re a young adult and keen to get out and about, having your own transport is exciting and liberating. But we know that youngsters are at the most risk of injury or death on the road, with 16 to 24-year-olds twice as likely to be killed or seriously injured when riding their motorcycle.

“Our Novice Rider Hub is a one-stop-shop for everything a young rider needs to know if they own a motorcycle and equips them with the tools ready to ride safely and confidently. We would encourage all parents of young adults who ride a motorcycle, to check it out and encourage their child to do the same – knowledge saves lives.”

RoSPA’s Novice Rider Hub features a wealth of information to help young people skill up and become a safer motorcycle rider, including – the latest safety and style advice on motorcycle clothing and protective gear and helmets, a breakdown of all the different types of motorcycles, including engine sizes and the appropriate

licenses, essential riding tips on how to be safe on the road and advice on how to keep your bike in good condition and roadworthy