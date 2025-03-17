Young Falkirk Scottish country dancers lift top trophy

Young dancers were on their toes to lift a top trophy at a recent festival.

Earlier this month, youngsters from the Scottish country dance after school class at Comely Park Primary, along with members of the Dalriada dance class, both taught by Avril Smillie, won all the junior classes at the Glasgow Music Festival.

By taking the under 10, under 12 and under 15 group sections, they won the overall Marion B.Hamilton Award for the best junior Scottish country dance team at the 2025 festival.

This win followed a first and second award in January at the Inverclyde festival.

The talented young dancers from Comely Park and Dalriada Dance. Pic: Contributed

Avril said she was was “delighted that their hard work had resulted in this amazing achievement”.

She also highlighted the efforts of another Falkirk team she teaches, St Andrew’s Primary school, who received a second place and a special mention from the judge in Glasgow on the quality of their dancing after only six weeks training.

The Dalriada dancers have a class on Saturdays from 10.45am to noon in the Scout Hall in the Pleasance, Falkirk if anyone is interested to come along and join in the fun. For further details call Avril on 07749013 777.

