Young Falkirk film maker is One to Watch at Into Film Awards

Louise Cade is one of three young people from across the UK nominated in the category at the education charity’s awards which take place at the end of this month.

The 17-year-old, who has just finished S6 at Larbert High, was nominated as someone “with potential to do greater things in the film industry” having already created a range of live action, documentary and animated short films tackling everything from climate change to working at home during the pandemic.

This year’s Into Film Awards showcase a range of unique stories and talent that show the unprecedented challenges young people have been through over the past few weeks.

Louise Cade, 17, has been nominated for the One to Watch category at the Into Film Awards.

The Ones to Watch category which Louise is shortlisted for is run in partnership with BFI Film Academy, and although there can only be one winner of the £1000 cash prize, all three will receive industry mentoring.

Speaking about her nomination she said: “It’s pretty amazing as from the descriptions of the other two candidates they seem very impressive and they have achieved a lot.

"It’s an honour to be in the same category as them.

"It’s a nice motivation boost before I go to university.”

Among the work she's done through school has been making a documentary on the Larbert High upcycling project for Strathcarron Hospice.

Louise plans to go to Napier University in Edinburgh to do a degree in Film Studies and says her interest in film started earlier in high school.

She said: “It started in my S1 English class when we were asked to write an essay on The Avengers.

"After marking it my teacher said ‘you should join the media studies class in S2’ – which I did and I’ve been interested in it ever since.

“The teachers in the English and film department have been very supportive and encouraging.

"I had thought about going into game design but when I realised I’d need to do coding, film looked a lot more fun.”

In recent years Louise has been involved in several film projects including taking on a role as part of the Into Film Youth Advisory Council, and completing a BFI animation course which saw the project completed virtually due to the pandemic.

Other short films that she’s made have included one called Time’s Ticking which had an environmental theme and was shortlisted at the Scottish Youth Film Festival.

And at school she has made films for the charity Cycling Without Age and one on the pupils’ Strathcarron Hospice upcycling project.

Louise’s passion for film means she’s keen to continue with her work in future.

"I couldn’t think of any other world,” she said.

"I’d love to be in the camera or art department doing cinematography or prop design.

"The absolute dream would be to work on the set of something like Derry Girls or Still Game.”

The Into Film Awards are the country’s largest celebration of young people’s creativity and support the invaluable role that film can play in education.

Louise will have to wait until June 28 to find out if she’s been successful, although she won’t be at the ceremony in person.

She added: “I would have loved to go, but I can’t make it unfortunately.

"I’ll be following it digitally though, just like so many things these last few years.”