Young Falkirk actor wins his first big break

A young actor from Falkirk has signed with a talent agency after impressing industry professionals during a performance at The Tron Theatre in Glasgow.

Acting student Ryaan Ali (21) was talent spotted by MGA Management during an industry week arranged by his Edinburgh-based college, The MGA Academy of Performing Arts.

Ryaan won the chance to meet influential agents and casting directors from across the UK before performing for them at a showcase in Glasgow.

He not only impressed attendees with his performance but also received three offers from different agencies before deciding to sign with MGA Management.

The former St Mungo’s High School pupil, who is set to graduate this month with a BA (Hons) Acting qualification. said: “Performing at the showcase was quite daunting but it was a great opportunity for us to show industry professionals what we’re capable of.

“I’m really excited to sign with MGA Management as they are great at what they do. I’m really looking forward to graduating later this month and seeing what the future holds.”

Ryaan always knew he wanted to be in films. At the age of eleven, he performed with PACE Theatre Company, the same acting school James McAvoy and Paulo Nutini attended.

He said: “Since I was a very little, my two passions have always been acting and football. Though I was pretty good at football, I always knew I wanted to be a professional actor.

“When I was little, my mum would take me to see films and shows - I remember watching Pirates of the Carribean and thinking how fun it would be to play a character like Jack Sparrow.

“I owe a lot to my mum as she’s always been so enthusiastic about my acting and has ferried me to countless auditions and photo shoots.

“I would love to make a difference by challenging the norm by landing interesting roles away from the racial stereotypes.”

Drew Gowland, co-founder and managing director of The MGA Academy for Performing Arts said: “Everyone at The MGA Academy is very proud of Ryaan, his performance during the industry week and all he has achieved during his three years with us.

“For more than a decade, we have been providing students like Ryaan with exceptional training on par with London’s leading dance and drama schools”.

Recent graduates of The MGA Academy include Disney film star Thomas Doherty (The Lodge, Descendents 2), West End stars Fergal McGoff (Matilda, Mamma Mia and The Bodyguard), Rhiannon Chesterman (Mrs Henderson Presents and Grease), and Rebecca Stenhouse, who recently played Sandy in Grease aboard Harmony of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship.

For more information about the Academy visit https://www.themgaacademy.com/









