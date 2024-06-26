Young dancers from Grangemouth dance school are heading to the Dance World Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of 45 students from a local dance school have qualified to represent Team Scotland at the Dance World Cup in Prague.

The dedicated young dancers from the McKechnie School of Dance will showcase their skills in various categories including solos, duets, trios, small groups, large groups and troupes across genres such as ballet, tap, song and dance, highland, show dance, jazz and acro at this year’s international event.

The journey to qualification began last November with the announcement of the qualifiers coming in late December.

Since then, the students have been diligently rehearsing, perfecting their routines and preparing to perform on the international stage.

Forty-five young dancers from the McKechnie School of Dance are heading to Prague to represent Team Scotland in the Dance World Cup. (Pic: Submitted)

The anticipation and excitement reached a new high when the children received their Team Scotland uniforms last week, and the youngsters are looking forward to the opening ceremony in Prague this week.

The 2024 Dance World Cup, which runs from Thursday, June 27 to Saturday, July 6, is widely regarded as the best all-genre dance competition in the world for children and young adults.

Many of the young dancers from the Grangemouth dance school regularly compete and have won numerous UK titles and championships, while for others, this marks a new experience of international competition.

All of the students are incredibly proud and excited to represent their dance school and their country at the event.

Nadine McKechnie, the driving force behind the McKechnie School of Dance, said: “I am incredibly proud of our students and the hard work and dedication they have shown to reach this milestone.

"It is a testament to their passion for dance and their commitment to excellence.

"I am equally grateful to our wonderful team of teachers who have nurtured and guided these young dancers every step of the way.

"This achievement wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of our amazing dance mums, dads, aunties, uncles, grans and papas and everyone in between.

"Seeing our students in their Team Scotland uniforms ready to perform at the Dance World Cup fills me with immense pride and joy.