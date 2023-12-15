Young artists encouraged to submit entries for Your Art World exhibition
Youngsters aged three to 18 in the Journal and Gazette area are being given the chace to have their artwork featured at the National in Edinburgh.
National Galleries of Scotland is encouraging young people to create drawings, paintings, 3D sculptures or video. All submissions will then feature as part of the Your Art World exhibition.
All they need to do is photograph their work and upload it to National Galleries of Scotland’s online gallery, which will be featured digitally on screens in the National. All new entries will be added to the screens until the exhibition ends on April 14.
Submissions can be made at www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/your-art-world.