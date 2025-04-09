You can now say 'I do' in Falkirk's Callendar House - but only on certain days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wedding bells are once again ringing out at Callendar House as the historic building opens up for ceremonies.

But don’t expect that you can get married any day of the week – for now civil marriage ceremonies and civil partnerships are only taking place on Mondays and Fridays.

The Registration Office in the Old Burgh Buildings in Newmarket Street had been the venue for decades but is about to close for good.

From April 1 civil ceremonies are now taking place in Callendar House with couples making their vows against a backdrop of the mansion house steeped in history.

But for all those hoping to have the landmark venue listed as the place of their marriage or civil partnership on the official paperwork, Falkirk Council are saying for now it will remain listed as “Falkirk Registration Office, District of Falkirk”.

They are also limiting when people can get married.

Small ceremonies can take place in The Study within the house on Mondays – but these are limited to only the couple and two witnesses.

If you plan to have a few more witnessing your big day, then on Fridays you can choose The Queen’s Room – named after Mary, Queen of Scots who visited the house in the 1560s. These ceremonies can include the couple and up to 32 of their guests.

Whatever size of ceremony you choose, these can be at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on both days.

The fee for the smaller ceremony is £155 and £305 for the larger group.

Falkirk Council said Callendar House only hosts marriages and civil partnerships arranged through the Registration Service. Bookings for ceremonies outside of this arrangement are not available.

However, if you choose to have a civil ceremony at another venue of your choice in the Falkirk Council area the cost is £392.60 if it takes place Monday to Friday and £485 for Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays. Although with the latter, there is a concession available to those on means tested income related state benefits.

Callendar House was first used as a wedding venue 25 years ago this summer but in more recent times the council withdrew the service.

The Registration Service currently has a team of six staff and when the building closes from May 1 they will be based in Falkirk Library in nearby Hope Street, as well as carrying out ceremonies at Callendar House. This will include citizenship ceremonies on Wednesdays.

Other registration services such as birth and death registration, and marriage paperwork submission, will be delivered from the library. Registrations can also be completed over the phone, giving customers more flexibility.

Falkirk Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “Callendar House provides a unique and attractive setting for ceremonies, with its historic features and location in the heart of Callendar Park. We’re pleased to be able to offer couples the opportunity to marry in a venue that combines practical facilities with a distinctive atmosphere.

“The closure of the Old Burgh Buildings has given us the chance to reimagine how and where we deliver our ceremonies, and we’re confident that Callendar House will make every ceremony feel extra special."

A council spokesperson said they would be reviewing the arrangements for Callendar House in October.

The Old Burgh Buildings was originally designed by local architects Alexander and William Black and completed in 1879. It opened the following year and contained the council chamber and committee room, along with a court room and the town clerk’s office.

When the council offices in West Bridge Street opened in the mid-1960s, the former municipal buildings were then repurposed to accommodate the social work department before being converted to serve as the registrars’ office.

The former council chamber became the marriage room.