You can now go for a quick spin on the Falkirk Wheel

The world famous Falkirk Wheel is offering visitors a new tour of the iconic revolving marvel which features all the fun of the existing tour but is over in half the time.

From this month onwards those people who fancy a quick spin on the Wheel can have just that, thanks to the new Revolution Tour, which will take only 35 minutes compared to the original tour which takes an hour.

Visitors now have the option to go for a quick spin at the Falkirk Wheel

The birth of Kelpies may have stolen the Wheel’s thunder in recent years, but the massive mechanical attraction can still pack them in from miles around and this new “quick spin” will cater to those with shorter attention spans or with less time on their hands.

Scottish Canals chief executive Catherine Topley said: “Over a decade since The Falkirk Wheel first opened its doors, the chance to see this iconic feat of engineering in action is still drawing huge numbers of visitors to the area, boosting the local economy whilst maintaining its status as a ‘must-see’ experience the world over.

“We are very excited to be able to add to the experience by offering a new tour to anyone visiting The Falkirk Wheel from this month onward. The original tour provided a once in a life time experience for millions – tourists and locals alike through the years, and the Revolution Tour will only strengthen the experience of visiting this world famous destination.”

Visit www.scottishcanals.co.uk for more information.