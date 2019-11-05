You can help Langlees Primary School mark its 60th anniversary

Langlees Primary School is celebrating its 60th birthday this year and is looking for past pupils to make the milestone even more special.

The David’s Loan school, which has been teaching youngsters since 1959, will be hosting a vintage tea party and concert from 1.30pm on Thursday, November 14 and is inviting anyone with a past connection to the school – be they former pupils or former staff – to attend.

A school spokesperson said: “We are also looking for any photographs of the school through the years to share at the event. If you have anything we could potentially use, or would like to share your memories of the school, we would appreciate you contacting the school to let us know.”

If you wouild like to attend the 60th anniversary spectacular or share your memories and photographs you can e-mail the school e-mail at langleesprimaryschool@falkirk.gov.uk or call (01324) 508590 for more information.