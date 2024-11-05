Kenneth Wilson lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, October 30 to construct 11 houses and associated infrastructure on land at North Bank Farm, Bo’ness.

The proposal is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the deadline date of December 29.

Earlier in the year Miller Homes submitted a proposal of planning notice for further development at North Bank Farm and a public exhibition took place regarding that proposal on July 6 at Bo’ness Town Hall.