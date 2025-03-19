Yet another film crew arrives in the Falkirk area to shoot new television drama

Film crews just cannot get enough of the Falkirk area at them minute as shooting began this week on another BBC television drama.

Not only is the crime love story Mint about to start filming on location in Grangemouth, but the camera have already started rolling in Airth on a new six-part psychological thriller called The Ridge for BBC Scotland and Sky New Zealand Originals.

Shot on location between New Zealand and Scotland, The Ridge stars BAFTA Scotland award-winning Scots actress Lauren Lyle, of Outlander fame, in the lead role of Mia, who is fleeing addiction and leaving behind a professional life in tatters in Scotland.

Lauren Lyle said: "I'm very excited to be bringing this strange, gothic, psychological thriller to life. Mia is such a fascinating character in a very weird world which is quite delicious to play.

Location filming for the new drama has begun in Airth (Picture: Submitted)

"It feels like something very bad is going to play out – in a good way.”

