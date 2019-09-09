Yellow plastic ducks make some green for Grangemouth rose garden

Members of Zetland Park Rose Garden Regeneration Group held a successful sponsored duck race on Saturday which saw 600 of the little plastic quackers flowing along the Grange Burn at the Abbots Road bridge.

No details are available yet about the final total raised, but the cash the group managed to coin in will go towards the regeneration of the rose garden.

A group spokesperson said: “Zetland Park’s Rose Garden has traditionally been a peaceful and very popular corner in which to stroll, sit, chat or generally just enjoy the tranquillity and admire the lovely roses. Over recent years the local authority has found it more and more difficult to provide the level of maintenance required.

“The Rose Garden today is a poor reflection of its former beauty, and some serious investment is required to replace the ageing rose stock, and tidy up and maintain the surrounding borders.

“It is our aim, in tandem with Falkirk Council to raise funds for this purpose.”