Yarnbombers help bring festive cheer to Falkirk town centre

The yarn bombers brought some festive cheer to the town centre. Pictured with staff from Falkirk Delivers. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A touch of colour and festive cheer was brought to Falkirk town centre in the run up to Christmas thanks to a local group of crafters.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk Yarnbombers once again yarn bombed the High Street area – but this time with a seasonal touch.

The group of knitters, who are part of Falkirk Social Crafting, decided to decorate the town centre with their woollen creations for a second time this year in December in the run up to Christmas.

They had previously yarn bombed the area back in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group knitted a number of festively themed bollard covers to complement some of their other works and to add a splash of colour to a winter’s day.

Their handiwork has helped bring a smile to many faces in the town centre in recent weeks.