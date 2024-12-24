Yarnbombers help bring festive cheer to Falkirk town centre

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Dec 2024, 13:02 GMT
The yarn bombers brought some festive cheer to the town centre. Pictured with staff from Falkirk Delivers. (Pic: Michael Gillen)The yarn bombers brought some festive cheer to the town centre. Pictured with staff from Falkirk Delivers. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
A touch of colour and festive cheer was brought to Falkirk town centre in the run up to Christmas thanks to a local group of crafters.

The Falkirk Yarnbombers once again yarn bombed the High Street area – but this time with a seasonal touch.

The group of knitters, who are part of Falkirk Social Crafting, decided to decorate the town centre with their woollen creations for a second time this year in December in the run up to Christmas.

They had previously yarn bombed the area back in September.

The group knitted a number of festively themed bollard covers to complement some of their other works and to add a splash of colour to a winter’s day.

Their handiwork has helped bring a smile to many faces in the town centre in recent weeks.

