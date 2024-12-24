Yarnbombers help bring festive cheer to Falkirk town centre
A touch of colour and festive cheer was brought to Falkirk town centre in the run up to Christmas thanks to a local group of crafters.
The Falkirk Yarnbombers once again yarn bombed the High Street area – but this time with a seasonal touch.
The group of knitters, who are part of Falkirk Social Crafting, decided to decorate the town centre with their woollen creations for a second time this year in December in the run up to Christmas.
They had previously yarn bombed the area back in September.
The group knitted a number of festively themed bollard covers to complement some of their other works and to add a splash of colour to a winter’s day.
Their handiwork has helped bring a smile to many faces in the town centre in recent weeks.
