Xciting paracise classes available in Linlithgow

As a full-time fitness instructor for over 25 years, Sarah has always led a healthy and active life but after being diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy in 2014, her life changed dramatically.

Sarah created Paracise to help keep active, stay mobile and adjust to the ever changing muscle imbalance in her body.

The results have b een life changing and Sarah has gone on to train other fitness professionals to become Paracise instructors.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Xcite have been delivering weekly Paracise sessions in venues across West Lothian since 2018 and the class has been a huge success.

The Xcite Ageing Well team were delighted to welcome Sarah along to meet local Paracise participants and deliver two 45 minute Masterclass Sessions at Xcite Craigswood on Saturday, May 7.

Sarah and the Xcite Paracise instructors were joined by over 120 enthusiastic participants for an inspiring afternoon of music and movement.

Xcite’s Ageing Well Development Officer, Avril Clerkson is delighted that locals can now enjoy these classes.

Sarah Goldsack, the inspirational founder of Paracise, with a class in West Lothian.

She said: “What a fantastic opportunity for our Xcite team of instructors and Paracise participants to meet the wonderful Sarah Goldsack and share the passion and enthusiasm for this wonderful programme.”

Paracise is a low impact, gentle but effective exercise class, which offers an entry point to the millions of people who would benefit physically and mentally from lower intensity exercise.

A spokesperson for Xcite said: “The class is ideal for those who find regular fitness classes too demanding or haven’t exercised in a long time.

“The music is uplifting and so much fun!”

Sarah Goldsack.

Paracise classes are available at Xcite Linlithgow on Mondays (12.40pm – 1.25pm) and Tuesdays (11.10am – 11.55am).