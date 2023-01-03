McDonalds at Earl's Gate Roundabout in Grangemouth closed for refurbishment

The popular McDonalds drive through restaurant, at Earls Gate Roundabout, near Grangemouth announced it was closing for at least six weeks to allow refurbishment work to be carried out at the premises. Back in July the busy branch was given the green light by Falkirk Council to add a further 49 square metres to the restaurant.

And the speed camera we told you about in February was finally operational, catching hundreds of drivers at excessive speeds. It also caught one driver doing more than double the 30mph speed limit at rush hour.

Bosses at the East Safety Camera Unit said they were “disappointed” that in the first fortnight of enforcement of the fixed speed camera on the A803 Camelon Road 350 Notices of Intended Prosecution were issued.