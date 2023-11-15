Talented local writers and poets of all ages were in the spotlight when this year’s Writing Rammy awards were handed over.

The competition was organised for the sixth year by staff at Falkirk Council’s library services and encourages people of all ages to write poetry and fiction. There is also a category for graphic novels where people can add images to their stories.

On Monday evening a celebration of everyone’s hard work was held in the Hope Street library in Falkirk where the winners received their prizes – and also had an opportunity to read their work aloud.

The event was hosted by local writer Helen MacKinven, who has held a number of writing workshops to encourage people with their compositions.

Some of the Writing Rammy prize winners and judges at the presentation ceremony in Falkirk Library. Pic: Scott Louden

Some of the winners had enjoyed success previously, including 12+ Story winner Stephanie who was a runner up last year, and Anna Lynas winner in the 8-11 Story category who last year won the younger age group.