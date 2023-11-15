Writing Rammy: Meet the winning authors and poets in Falkirk libraries competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The competition was organised for the sixth year by staff at Falkirk Council’s library services and encourages people of all ages to write poetry and fiction. There is also a category for graphic novels where people can add images to their stories.
On Monday evening a celebration of everyone’s hard work was held in the Hope Street library in Falkirk where the winners received their prizes – and also had an opportunity to read their work aloud.
The event was hosted by local writer Helen MacKinven, who has held a number of writing workshops to encourage people with their compositions.
Some of the winners had enjoyed success previously, including 12+ Story winner Stephanie who was a runner up last year, and Anna Lynas winner in the 8-11 Story category who last year won the younger age group.
The full list of winners is: Under 8 story – winner, Zainab Iqbal Sikander and runner up, Lucas Aitken; Graphic Novel – winner, Beth Callahan and runners up, Kikka and Chris McKee; 8-11 Story – winner, Anna Lynas and runner up, Emma Clarke; 12+ poetry – winner, Chloe Lannon; 12+ Story – winner, Stephanie Cameron and runner up, Samantha Gordon; Adult Poetry – winner, Kay Miller and runners up, Heather Merrick and Andrew McAuley; Adult Story – winner, Jamie Andrew and runner up, Rebecca Ferguson.