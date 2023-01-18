Wrest frontman feels the pull of his hometown as band announce Falkirk gig

Frontman Stewart Douglas, who hails from nearby Polmont, will be on home turf when he plugs in and plays Temple, in Burnbank Road, on Saturday, March 4.

The show comes after a busy year of touring Wrest’s second album End All The Days in 2022 which saw the band perform 20 dates in Germany, with sold out gigs in Hamburg and Berlin, despite having no record label or industry backing.

Described as “Scotland’s most exciting emerging live act” by BBC Radio, and being awarded BBC Rapal’s Album of the Week, Wrest went on to sell out the iconic St Lukes in Glasgow and Liquid Room in Edinburgh at the end of last year.

Wrest frontman Stewart Douglas is looking forward to the band's headline show at Temple

Stewart said: “We’ve played shows from the north of Scotland to the south of Germany, Denmark and everywhere in between. But coming back to play Falkirk is always

going to be a special night.

“We’re buzzing to get back with our biggest show in the town so far at Temple in March.”

The band has a string of huge dates already in the pipeline for 2023, including a sold-out show at Glasgow’s The Garage, The Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh, a European festival headline and, of course their headline turn at Temple in on March 4.

Support comes in the fine form of Falkirk rockers Primes and Greenock’s Sovirez.