West Plean and Auchenbowie Ladies Club held their centenary event in Blossoms Cafe in Torwood Garden Centre.

The club was founded in 1923 by the Bolton’s of West Plean House and the Munro’s of Auchenbowie House, near Stirling. Members would meet regularly, it helped the members provide services from their own resources, as well as receiving useful information on health and domestic issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years they would go on outings, but also ran helping hands projects to look after their poorer and infirm neighbours.

West Plean and Auchenbowie Ladies club centenary tea. Pictured, left to right, secretary and treasurer, Hilary Rawlinson; club member, Mary Strathern; club member, Janet McLachlan and president Mary Brown. Pic: Michael Gillen

Before the Second World War they raised funds towards the cost of the then new Stirling Royal infirmary, continuing to supply sheets, and for many years eggs from their own hens.

With less agricultural workers locally, the membership changed but the club remains active and continues to meet fortnightly on a Thursday from 1pm to 3pm in Larbert Old Church hall,

They met initially in a very basic building moving, in time to better premises at Larbert Old Hall. With the diminution of the number of agricultural workers the makeup of the local population and their membership has changed, but the club remains very active with over 35 members at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they do continue to support many local charities and causes with fundraising events throughout their session.