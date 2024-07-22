Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers at Falkirk Foodbank were stunned to turn up at the charity’s premises this morning to find there had been another attempted break-in.

This is the third time this year the Tamfourhill building has been targeted.

In March, thieves made off with new laptops which had been purchased thanks to cash donations to allow the food bank to deliver hundreds of parcels every week to those in need across the Falkirk area.

The incident came weeks after an attempted break-in at the premises.

Alastair Blackstock, chairman of Falkirk Foodbank, is disappointed by another attempted break-in at the premises. Pic: Michael Gillen

On this occasion, the charity’s chairman, Alastair Blackstock, arrived with volunteers to begin their much-needed work but when rain began coming into the building they realised there was a hole in the roof.

Alastair said: “We left the building at 3.30pm on Friday and this morning everything appeared to be all locked up as it should be. However, when one of the women felt water hitting her, we looked up and saw the hole in the roof.

“Whoever had tried to get in made the hole at the skylight but whether they were disturbed or not we don’t know. But thankfully they didn’t get in.

"However, the roof is fragile and they could very easily have fallen through and landed on the concrete floor. Who knows what could have happened to them.”

The food bank premises in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate were targeted some time over the weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

He said everyone involved with the food bank is very upset and a little disheartened that once again they have been targeted by thieves.

Alastair added: “This is the third time this year someone has tried to break in. Once they did get in and made off with the laptops. Thankfully this time they didn’t manage to enter.

“We’re a charity and I don’t want to have to add to our expenses of employing a night watchmen but how else can we stop them.”

Based at Tamfourhill Industrial Estate, he acknowledges that there aren’t a lot of people around at weekends or in the evenings, but appealed to anyone who passes by to report anything to the police if they see anything suspicious.

Falkirk Foodbank was set up 11 years ago, by a group of churches, concerned about food poverty in the area.

Alastair said volunteers are currently making up to 40 bags every day to give to those who find themselves in need.

When it began, Falkirk Foodbank provided people with a carrier bag of foodstuffs which it was reckoned would do them three days. They now supply a five-day parcel which, for a single person weighs 14.5 kilos and for a family fills several plastic crates.

Containing long life milk, cereal and a variety of tinned goods, there are also other needed items including shower gel, shampoo and personal hygiene products, plus cleaning materials. But when the items are donated, they can also includes cakes and flowers to give people a little boost.

Following the break-in last March, the community rallied round to provide support for the respected charity. Along with people turning up with cash donations to help, local businesses stepped in to replace the much-needed laptops.

Today (Monday) was the first day at work for the food bank’s new manager, Harrison Crawford.

Alastair said: “It’s not a very great welcome for him on day one but we are looking forward to working with him.”