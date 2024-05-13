Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Falkirk fundraiser is preparing to run his first marathon later this month in memory of his late father.

Jamie Lunn, 27, is running this year’s Edinburgh Marathon on May 26 in honour of his father Colin Lunn, along with his brother Robbie Blair, and says training for the race has given him purpose and drive during the hardest of times.

Colin passed away suddenly in January of 2022 after being diagnosed with cancer only a few weeks earlier, devastating Jamie and his family.

Since his father died Jamie has raised more than £5000 for Worldwide Cancer Research, who fund vital and innovative discovery research into all types of cancer in any location around the world.

Jamie Lunn, 27, from Falkirk is running the Edinburgh Marathon later this month whilst raising money for Worldwide Cancer Research. Jamie, far left, with work colleagues. Pic: Contributed

Jamie said: “Training and fundraising gives me drive and purpose. My dad was an expert in channelling anything into something possible, even out of the most desperate situations, so I think that’s something I have maybe learned from him and I’m sure he would be proud of what I’m doing.

“He was such a calm and level-headed person, in all situations, always looking at how he could make the best of a situation, so I think that’s what I’m doing here. If I can use this to help other people impacted by cancer then that’s something.

“It was such a difficult time for us all, my dad lived down in Durham, near Newcastle, but distance didn’t matter, we were always really close. I remember I was down there for Christmas just after he was diagnosed, we had all been told it had been caught early and that he could go back into hospital in January from treatment.

"When he went in everything had changed, he was told he had 12 months to live at the most, three days later he passed away. I was devastated, it was so much to process, it’s not fair that so many people have loved ones taken away by this disease.

Colin Lunn with wife Karen. Pic: Contributed

“It’s been great to fundraise for Worldwide Cancer Research, as soon as I heard about them I knew I wanted to support them. They fund research that starts cures anywhere in the world and that really resonated with me, it made me feel like I was part of something making a real difference. We’re obviously seeing more and more people being impacted by cancer now so this work is so important.”

Super-fit Jamie previously studied in South Carolina in the USA, on a football scholarship, before returning to Scotland in 2017. Last year he organised a work football tournament to raise funds for Worldwide Cancer Research, but admits this is the biggest challenge he’s taken on so far.

Jamie said: “I’ve always looked after myself, kept fit and active. So, I wouldn’t say I’m really nervous for the marathon, I think I should be okay, but I know the type of fitness needed is something quite new to me. I’ve been racking up the kilometres in training so hopefully everything goes well on the day.”

Worldwide Cancer Research currently funds more than 80 research projects, worth a collective £17 million, with the potential to change the course of cancer research. The charity focuses on the most innovative research ideas to start new cancer cures, find new ways to prevent cancer and explore more effective and kinder treatments for patients.

Helen Zollinger, Worldwide Cancer Research’s Events and Community Manager said: “We would like to thank Jamie and Robbie for their amazing fundraising efforts. We cannot wait to hear how they get on during their 26-mile challenge.