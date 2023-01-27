There were two certificates for Thomas Johnston Butchers who won silver for their mince pie bridie and the Cow Wynd butchers took bronze for their hand held steak pie.

Meanwhile, R Brown and Son of Stenhousemuir took silver for their macaroni pie.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers who run the competition each year, said: “With nearly 500 of the best pies on the market submitted by 78 of the best butchers, bakers and other pie makers for judging by 60 pie professionals, all of our winners can be proud of placing so highly in the competition.”

Thomas Johnston Butchers receive their award

The winning products were all considered by the judges to be the best of the best when it came to taste, texture, appearance and smell across all the categories from the iconic Scotch pie to football pies & savouries, macaroni pies, steak pies, sausage rolls, cold savouries, hot savouries, vegetarian savouries, haggis savouries, bridies and apple pies.

Carol Smillie presented the awards to the winners and said: “I am always delighted to present these awards, meet so many faces old and new and of course all those delicious pies. These bakers and butchers consistently provide such high quality and the new faces tell me that the sector continues to thrive and prosper with more professionals than ever throwing their hats into the ring. Well done to all our winners.”

James Pirie & Son has won the World Championship Scotch Pie Award for the third time.

The Angus-based butcher won the competition in 2020 and in 2018 and also took the title of World Scotch Pie Champion of Champions in 2021 for its Scotch pie.

Presentation to R Brown Butchers

They also took the top prize for its sausage roll which was awarded a Diamond title, making it the best sausage roll in Scotland.

