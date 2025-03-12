World famous Falkirk Kelpies turn purple to highlight epilepsy awareness campaign

The Kelpies and the mechanical marvel that is Falkirk Wheel will be illuminated by purple lighting later this month to mark epilepsy awareness day.

Over 40 of the country’s iconic landmarks will change colour on Wednesday, March 26 to draw national attention to a condition that directly affects more than 80,000 Scottish people of all ages.

Purple Day, established in 2008 by Canadian Cassidy Megan, has evolved into a global movement to challenge epilepsy stigma and misconceptions.

Lesslie Young, chief executive of Epilepsy Scotland, said: “These purple displays across Scotland's skyline do more than catch the eye, they spark crucial conversations about epilepsy.”

Epilepsy Scotland is inviting communities across the nation to get involved and participate in purple themed fundraising activities to mark the occasion.

All efforts to coin in cash will contribute to Epilepsy Scotland’s annual £700,000 fundraising goal and will allow continued delivery of vital support services to individuals living with epilepsy.

Visit the website for more information.