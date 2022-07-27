World Drowning Prevention Day: Helix Park hosts event to keep us safe near water

In support of World Drowning Prevention Day on Monday, Water Safety Scotland hosted the event at the home of The Kelpies for members of the public to visit and learn all about water safety in a fun and interactive way.

People were able to watch an impressive programme of demonstrations including an open water rescue demonstration by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland; a Newfoundland rescue dog in action; the Public Rescue Throw bag challenge and CPR and first aid demonstrations.

The event on the park’s Great Lawn also saw lots of interactive stands hosted by organisations including Police Scotland, SFRS, RNLI, Decathlon, Scottish Swimming and Wild Wimmin.

Water Safety Scotland was highlighting the Water Safety Code to help reduce drowning fatalities.

The easy-to-remember three-step code provides some life-saving advice that aims to help keep you and those you are with safe when near open water.

The three steps are: Stop and Thing, Spot the Dangers; Stay together, stay stafe and In an emergency call 999.

1. Water Safety Event sponsors Scottish Water at the Helix Park on Monday Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Water Safety Newfoundland Kano back on dry land after "rescuing" owner Stevie Arthur Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Water Safety Scottish Fire and Rescue water rescue demonstration. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Water Safety Event participants at the Water Safety Open Day, in support of World Drowning Prevention Day at the Helix Park Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales