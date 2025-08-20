World class Dunipace pool player holds tournament in memory of his wife

The number two-ranked pool player in the world is holding a special fundraising tournament in memory of his wife who died of cancer in 2022.

Dunipace man Mark Boyle, currently world number two in the International Pool Association rankings, sadly lost his wife Laura when she was just 36 and is now looking to coin in cash for Strathcarron Hospice, where she peacefully passed away.

Lola’s Pool Party is being held at the Town House in Hamilton on Saturday, August 23, with hundreds flocking to watch the eight-ball event, which will see the winner walk away with a top prize of £25,000.

Mark, a former professional snooker player who now lives in Cumbernauld, said: “Laura loved watching me play pool and it was something we enjoyed together. She was a beautiful, intelligent and very caring woman – the life and soul of the party and an amazing singer.

Mark with Laura - the top pool player will be holding a tournament in her memory this weekend (Picture: Submitted)

“When she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and getting treatment I stopped playing. My game fell away when she wasn’t well – I just wanted to be there for my wife.

"Laura had chemotherapy and had her lymph nodes removed and was due to start radiotherapy but started to feel unwell. She had a scan and they discovered the cancer had spread to her liver, she died a week later.

“When she died I cried every night for six months. It was such a shock for us all. I feel like she is with me supporting me now though and looking after me. Playing pool again has helped my mental health.

"I have been on a purple patch winning and I believe she is my driving force.”

Before Laura’s diagnosis the couple had discussed hosting a large pool tournament in Scotland. Following her death, Mark took forward their plans and in 2024 the inaugural “Lola’s Pool Party” was held with over 40 qualifiers taking place across the UK in the lead up to the grand final.

The second tournament final takes place on Saturday in Hamilton, featuring 70 pool players from across the UK, watched by over 600 spectators.

A DJ and a range of interactive games will also be on hand to entertain visitors.

Mark said: “Lola was her nickname so we named it in Laura’s memory. It would have been Laura's 40th birthday on Saturday so it will be a tough day with bittersweet

feelings but by organising this has helped keep me busy and keep her memory alive. These events mean so much to us.

“It's a fun atmosphere like a darts event that the whole family can enjoy. Team Strathcarron were amazing with Laura and all the family in our time of need – this is our little way of giving something back to the hospice, so they can help other people the way they did for us.

"I thank my bosses David Jackson and Tom Duncan at Scots Bearings in Cumbernauld, also my main sponsor Steven Allison at the Players Lounge Falkirk, for supporting me through this journey.

“Also to the sponsors of Lola’s Pool Party for making it all possible, Onboard Sportswear, McGoldricks Sports Bar Rutherglen, 8 Ball Direct, Juniors Sports Bar Motherwell, Wallace Quinn Solicitors, Crescent Sports Bar Penicuik and Scott McIntosh Snooker and Pool Services.”

