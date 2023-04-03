World Art Day: People living with MS are invited to relax and get creative with MS Society Scotland

Joyce Blair, from Falkirk, will be taking part in the MS Society Scotland's online art session for World Art Day later this month.

Joyce Blair, 52, was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) in March 2021, having experienced symptoms for several years. Taking part in virtual activities offered via MS Society Scotland’s Wellbeing Hub has boosted her mental wellbeing and helped her rediscover her love of drawing and painting.

Joyce is now looking forward to ‘Let’s Get Creative for World Art Day’, an hour long art session being held online on Friday, April 14 – the day before the worldwide celebration of creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The session, run by Doodlecraft via the Wellbeing Hub, will see participants creating spring mandalas.

A mandala is a geometric symbol, often containing a number of concentric circles along with other shapes and patterns, which are used in many cultures to aid mindfulness or as a way of helping people to focus.

Joyce took part in a six-week creative mindfulness course with MS Society Scotland last summer and one week created a mandala.

She said: “Creating it just took your mind off everything. You almost got caught in the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the start of the class the instructor would give you the remit of what you’d be working on and give you a few pointers as to how you’d go about it.

"In some of the classes you’d chat to each other while you were working. In others you’d speak at the beginning and at the end but because it was mindfulness you really got caught up in focusing on what you were doing.”

More than 15,000 people in Scotland live with MS and it is unpredictable and different for everyone.

For Joyce, the main way it affects her is mobility issues. She says her walking is “not brilliant” and she uses a special brace to tackle her foot drop. She also lives with some cognitive issues, including difficulty remembering things, but counts herself “very lucky” that she does not experience the pain or fatigue many people living with MS get.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “I’m looking forward to all aspects of the World Art Day activity. It’s connecting with other people, because although you’re not necessarily chatting you’re all working on the same thing, towards the same goal. It’s nice seeing everyone’s different interpretations as well.

"No real skill is required. You’ll be amazed at what you can create when you let your imagination go.

"In fact the good thing about mandalas is you make circles on the page and you invent your own pattern.

"You’re never going to be right or wrong, you just create. And that’s the wonderful thing about art.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UNESCO first marked World Art Day in 2019. The organisation says art nurtures creativity, innovation and cultural diversity for all across the globe and it plays an important role in sharing knowledge, encouraging curiosity and dialogue.

Tracey Harrison, wellbeing hub co-ordinator for MS Society Scotland, added: “We’ve hosted a number of creative events and activities and we always receive really positive feedback from participants.

"The MS Society is here to make life better for people with MS. Creative activities such as this one bring people together and can act as a form of escapism, a confidence boost or whatever people want to get out of them. We look forward to celebrating World Art Day with members of our community across Scotland.”