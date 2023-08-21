Works begin in Larbert to restore historic tribute to descendant of Robert the Bruce

Made by the world-renowned Carron Iron Works, the obelisk is a cast-iron monument commissioned in 1785 by James Bruce himself in memory of his wife Mary and

stands as a testament to Falkirk’s craftsmanship and heritage during the industrial revolution.

After being temporarily moved in 1993, the obelisk has endured the test of time and the elements but is now displaying signs of aging at its last location in Larbert Old

The restoration work has now begun on the Obelisk (Picture: Submitted)

Parish Church.

The restoration project is being led by Falkirk Council and managed on-site by framework consultants WSP, while the intricate process of rejuvenating the obelisk is

being led by iron restoration specialists Lost Art Limited in Wigan.

The restoration journey will involve delicate repairs, restoration of missing parts and a faithful replication of the monument’s original design and colour scheme. The

path leading to and surrounding the tomb area will also be renewed.

Once it is fully restored the obelisk will return to its rightful place atop the Kinnaird family tomb in Larbert Old Parish Church graveyard.

Funding for this project has been secured from various sources, including a grant of £32,500 from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and contributions from the council’s Bereavement Service and Avondale Environmental, through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

Generous donations from Falkirk Local History Society and Falkirk Preceptory and Priory have also significantly bolstered the project’s support.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The funding and contributions from Historic Environment Scotland and our partners underline the community’s dedication to preserving Falkirk’s rich historical heritage.

“The project is well on track with an anticipated completion in Spring 2024 and we are pleased the Bruce Obelisk, a pivotal piece of our heritage will continue to stand tall for many years to come.”

Susan O’Connor, head of grants at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “The Bruce Obelisk is a crucial part of local Falkirk history and we're delighted to be funding its