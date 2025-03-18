Works begin at Bo'ness Recreation Centre ahead of demolition

Work is beginning on site ahead of the demolition of Bo’ness Recreation Centre.

The former leisure complex closed last May after Falkirk Council’s decision to shut the facility was made in January 2024.

Councillors voted to close the building as part of the council’s Strategic Property Review after hearing the centre was in such a poor state of repair it would cost £4 million just to bring it back up to standard.

Members agreed the centre – known locally as the ‘reccy’ – should close and pledged to improve community access to facilities in the neighbouring Bo’ness Academy.

Work is starting to remove asbestos from the building before Bo'ness Recreation Centre is demolished. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Now, after lying unused for 10 months, demolition of the sports centre is to be carried out by David Morton (Larbert) Ltd.

Initial works will see asbestos removed from the building before it is demolished.

According to a letter from the company, issued to nearby properties, work on the project was scheduled to begin this week, on March 17 and is expected to take 42 weeks. It is anticipated it will be complete by January 16, 2026.

The demolition will take place between 8am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday, and is Saturday working is required at any time it would be between the hours of 8am and 1pm.

The letter continued: “Please be aware that during this time there may be some noise, dust and increased traffic in the area, we will do our utmost to keep this to a minimum.

“Dust suppression/control measures will be in place to minimise and control dust being released into the atmosphere and with assurance that all works will be carried out in accordance with relevant H&S Guidelines.

“Noise will not exceed/be within prescribed/permissible planning guidelines for weekend working.”

It added: “Every effort will be made to minimise disruptions and safety measures will be in place.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “The contractor, Mortons, has set the following timeline for the work to take place: Asbestos removal and mobilisation – week of March 17, 2025; Structural demolition – begins late September 2025, finishing early November; Foundation removal – November to early December 2025; Crushing works – November to December 2025; Final site work – January 2026; Demobilisation – January to February 2026.

"Neighbouring properties have been informed and the contractor will keep them updated throughout the process."