Work needed to make Bonnybridge blackspot road safer

The report going before members at Tuesday’s meeting concerns the B816 Seabegs Road and plans to created a vehicle restraint system on the north side of the road to prevent vehicles entering the Forth and Clyde Canal.

At a meeting in March Provost Billy Buchanan stated he had obtained a quotation from George Walker Ltd for the sum of £112,523.96 for road safety improvements on the stretch of Seabegs Road, adjacent to the canal.

Falkirk Council is discussing ways of making the B816 Seabegs Road safer

It was noted in that meeting, however, back in 2013 the council’s development services staff had costed the works at around £3.1 million.

The report urges executive members to allow council officers to liaise with Scottish Canals to provide appropriate planting to stabilise their embankment adjacent to the

B816 Seabegs Road.

