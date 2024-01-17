Work has begun on new all-season cycle skills centre in historic Falkirk park
Work on the project began earlier this month and will see a brand new active travel hub created within the unused pavilion near the former golf course at the west side
of the park, providing mountain bike training areas, as well as information and maps to promote local routes encouraging more active travel.
The facility, expected to be ready by Spring, was awarded £157,000 from SportScotland’s Cycling Facilities Fund, along with contributions on £85,000 from Falkirk Council £55,000 from Paths for All and the building contract was awarded to Archtrail Velosolutions Ltd UK last year.
A spokesperson for the forthcoming active travel hub said: “It aims to enhance community cycling opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. We especially hope families, under-16s, junior bike club participants andadults interested in taking more everyday journeys by bike will take advantage of the new facilities."
A number of bike trails are now being created, including the Blue Grade Flow Trail, which aims to deliver a fun and engaging riding experience through gentle rollers and bends that riders of all levels can navigate.
More experienced cyclists can venture onto the Red Grade Technical Trail, designed to “grow riders' confidence and technical skills while maintaining the predictability and enjoyment found on the blue trail”.
The Red Grade Technical Climb is designed to challenge riders’ bike control skills and will incorporate rock steps and uphill rock gardens, while the Jump Trail is the “ideal platform for progressing riders through the fundamentals of jumping”.