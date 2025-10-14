'Wood' you believe it? Grangemouth panto youngsters set to perform Pinocchio this festive season

The talented thespians of Young Portonian Theatre Company will be entertaining the masses in Grangemouth Town Hall next month.

This year the youngsters are taking on the tale of Pinocchio: A Pantomime With No Strings Attached in their usual Bo’ness Road venue from 7.15pm on Wednesday, November 26 to Friday, November 28 and from 2pm and 7.15pm on Saturday, November 29.

A YP spokesperson said: “Experience the timeless tale of a wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy. Filled with laughter, adventure, and heart warming moments, this vibrant production features captivating songs, dazzling costumes, and interactive fun that will delight audiences of all ages. "Watch as Pinocchio learns valuable lessons about honesty, courage, and friendship, all while evading the mischievous antics of his friends and foes. Don’t miss this unforgettable family experience – get your tickets now and let the magic of theatre ignite your imagination.”

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

Young Portonians reached new heights with Jack and the Beanstalk in 2024 and will be bringing Pinocchio to life this year (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

