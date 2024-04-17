Women of all ages and backgrounds invited to launch of new SWI Women's Group in Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish Women’s Institutes (SWI) is a vibrant organisation with a rich history and a strong presence across Scotland. With over 10,000 members and 400 groups around the country, SWI is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of women in the 21st Century.

And the organisation is preparing to launch a new group in Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The groups provide a welcoming space for women to come together, make friends, learn new skills, and support one another.

The launch of the new SWI Falkirk Women's Group takes place at The Falkirk Stadium.(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The Falkirk Women’s Group launch event will take place on Sunday, April 28 at the Eleven Lounge in The Falkirk Stadium from 2pm to 4pm.

A spokeswoman for the SWI said it promises to be an afternoon “filled with fun, friendship and endless possibilities for women of all ages and backgrounds”.

She continued: “Attendees can expect a warm welcome with a complimentary drink awaiting them upon arrival. Our goal is to provide a space where local ladies can come together to have fun, make friends, and support one another while shaping the direction of this new group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Women's Group is designed to cater to the diverse interests and needs of 21st Century women. From music, leisure, and crafts to fashion, gin tasting, and health and wellbeing, the activities and discussions are driven by the interests of our members. Whether you're a young mother, a working professional, or a retiree, there's something for everyone in our inclusive community.”

To book a place at the event visit https://bit.ly/3PElWAl