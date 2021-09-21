Woman 'disgusted' by Little Denny Reservoir dog fouling issue

Jackie MacKay, pictured with Golden Retriever Hughie and friend June Watson, has been left "disgusted" after finding dog waste bags while walking at Little Denny Reservoir. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Jackie Mackay has been shocked by the extent of the problem at Little Denny Reservoir, where she was sickened to see a hollowed tree stump turned into a makeshift waste receptacle.

The Denny resident, 61, has reported the matter to Falkirk Council but insists her request for assistance has so far fallen on deaf ears.

She said: “I am absolutely disgusted at the latest exploits of our dirty dog walkers.

“A burnt-out tree stump is being used as a dog fouling bin. It is now overflowing.

“I’ve only had my dog for a year. It was when I started to take the dog up there I noticed it.

“I've been on to the council to try to get a bin put in there but I don’t know why they haven’t.”

Jackie said a clean-up improved the situation slightly.

However, she conceded there’s a line that those who use the area respectfully just won’t cross.

Jackie said: “My husband and I do a litter pick but I’m not picking that up.

“That isn’t children, that’s adults with dogs and it’s just got worse and worse.”

Offering her solution, Jackie said: “Take it with you.”

A council spokeswoman said: “The council has a litter bin placed near this location at the entrance to Little Denny Reservoir.

“This has been checked and we can confirm that this is still fit for purpose. Dog walkers are encouraged to use this facility.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.