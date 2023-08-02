Witnesses sought: Police continue investigations into fatal Forth Valley road traffic collision

The incident happened in Blanefield at around 11.55pm when police were called to a report of a man found seriously injured on Glasgow Road.

Officers attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died. It has now been established the man was struck by a bus that he had just got off. The vehicle has been traced and enquiries are continuing.

“I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information on this incident. I am also keen to hear from any drivers on that road with dash-cam footage.”