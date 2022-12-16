Without Fear – A Supplementary Volume ensures they are acknowledged for their service and heroism.

Local authors Robert Jardine, Alan Gow and Richard Hannah used the latest historical records to uncover the stories of the men, who fell during the First World War.

They were initially discovered during research for the first book, Without Fear – World War I Stories of the Men on the Bo’ness War Memorial, published in 2019.

While researching their first book, the authors discovered 110 men not named on the town's war memorial. (Main pic: Charlie Simpson)

Robert said: “We discovered records of many additional casualties during the course of our initial project that appeared to have a clear connection with Bo’ness.

"Some were still living in the town, or had clear family connections. Others had been born in Bo’ness and moved elsewhere.

"We tell the tale of two brothers, one listed on the Memorial, one who was not. In a few cases, despite a link in the records, there was no connection to the town at all.

“Nonetheless, we felt their stories should all be remembered in this supplementary volume. It is a must-have for all those who have our first book, but can also be read as a standalone volume.”

A supplementary volume has now been published by the local authors.

Having published their first book in 2019, Robert, Alan and Richard decided that the ‘missing’ mens’ stories also deserved to be told.

The foreword of the book was written by Ian Scott, chairman of Falkirk Local History Society, who explained why names may have been omitted.

“Back in the immediate post war years, villages and towns organised committees of the great and the good – local business leaders, churchmen, ex-military officers and the like – to promote the idea of war memorials,” he said.

"Churches, workplaces, societies, sports clubs and families submitted lists of names and the committees decided who was to be included. By all accounts this was a bit haphazard and no doubt many names were missed through administrative error.

“Many heart-broken wives and mothers would not accept that their men were dead. There were also families who blamed the authorities for sending their fathers and sons to their deaths and wanted nothing more to do with war and all its evils.

“Then there were problems of where they came from. Had they emigrated? Should they be included? Some were and some not.”

Whatever the reason for omission, their bravery ensured the freedoms we enjoy today and, along with the 398 men named on Bo’ness War Memorial, they were the embodiment of the town’s motto: Sine Metu – Without Fear.

