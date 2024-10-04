Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 31st edition of the Linlithgow 10K Road Race and Junior Fun Run was held in the town on Sunday.

Deacons Court Provost Elizabeth Park sounded the horn to start this year’s races, with the main event kicking off in the High Street and finishing in the Peel.

A significant rise in the prize money this year saw a great field of entrants.

Race director David Main-Reade said: “We now rank among the top providers in Scotland; this was evidenced by some of the elite runners we attracted and indeed reflected in the results.

Recently selected for the GB World Cross Team, Scott Stirling broke the course record as first male home in a time of 30.01.

Second was James Donald (31.35) with Alistair Marshall (32.02) third, the first Linlithgow resident home.

In the ladies race, Morag Millar was first – having recently won the flat and fast 5K – in 34.37. Second was Jennifer Wetton, who swapped last year’s pacing duties for racing, in a time of 37.47 and third was Grace Pow in a time of 38.06.

First LAC female home was Lynsay Hay, on what was an emotional day; the assembled field of runners provided a round of applause to recognise her late husband Ali, who won the LAC 10K many times.

The first LAC male home was Sam O’Neill.

Category winners: V40 female – Lisa MacDonald (41.33); V40 male – LAC’s own John Redding (35.14); V50 male – Mark Gallacher (37.14); V50 female – Alison Berwick (41.33); V60 female – Fiona Matheson (40.13); V60 male – Gordon Craig (42.24); V70 male – Alan Robertson (48.55); V70 female – Jane Binnie (1:00.53) and V80 male – George Inglis (1:15.50).

David said: “As can be seen from our category events, we don’t just accommodate an elite field but also those chasing a personal best.

“We recently introduced pacers to help runners achieve their goals; closest to their times in this category were our 40 min pacers who were out by just one sec. Our pacing winner this year was Siobhan Coleman who was bang on 50.00!

Clarion Cycling provided a vanguard of cyclists and sweepers for the event, pictured here just before the main event kicked off.

“The event is also enjoyed by runners from all over West Lothian and further afield who simply want to enjoy the beautiful backdrop.”

There was great competition in the junior fun run this year too, thanks to a bumper number of entrants.

First junior male was Danny Fletcher in 6.34, second was Adam Kinghorn in 7.10 and third was Harrison Melrose in 7.19. The first junior female was Skye Robertson in 7.41, second was Gemma MacLeod in 7.45 and third was Hanna Brindley in 8.11.

David added: “The event doesn’t happen without the committee, sponsors and a huge band of volunteers that allow races to be completed safely – thank you all!”

There was a bumper entry for the junior fun run this year, meaning competition was every bit as tough as the 10K itself.

A significant sum was raised for good causes which will soon be distributed.

Next up for LAC is the Santa Dash charity fun run at 4pm on November 30 as part of Linlithgow Advent Fayre. Don’t miss it!