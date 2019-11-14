Winter festival heads to Camelon

The community of Camelon is gearing up for its winter festival.

xhe free event takes place on Sunday, November 24 from noon until 4pm in Camelon Community Centre in Abercrombie Street.

The lantern parade in Camelon as part of the 2018 winter festival

The first children to arrive will receive a free snack box.

Everyone can then enjoy an afternoon with bouncy castles, pirate run, virtual reality games, crafts, photo corner, Market Street, entertainment and lots more.

The centre cafe will be open and Santa will be in his grotto – there is a small charge for a visit.

The lantern parade is at 4pm with promises of a surprise finale.