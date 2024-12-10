Winner of road safety contest for Falkirk area schools revealed

Edie Young (front centre) with some fellow P7 pupils, Police Inspector Sonia Connolly, Laura McLintock headteacher, Local Area Commander Alex Hatrick, Provost Robert Bissett and Stefanie Paterson from Falkirk Delivers. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A Comely Park primary pupil had the winning design in a recent competition to help promote road safety.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contest was organised by Falkirk Community Policing Team who supported primary schools to educate pupils and parents about road safety around our schools during Road Safety Week last month.

The poster competition was supported by Falkirk Delivers and McGills Buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The standard of entries was incredibly high and after some tough deliberations Edie Young from P7 at Comely Park Primary was selected as the winner, with Leo Lindsay, a P1 from Laurieston Primary a close runner up.

Edie Young with her winning poster design. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Last week, Local Area Commander Alex Hatrick attended Comely Park Primary with Provost Robert Bissett, Community Inspector Sonia Connolly and Stefanie Paterson from Falkirk Delivers to present Edie with her prize of vouchers donated by Falkirk Delivers. The school has also received a supply of Edie’s winning poster design to be displayed in the local area and high vis vests for pupils, donated by McGills Buses.

Officers carried out high visibility patrols with young people, including handheld radar speed checkpoints, throughout the week.

Under 16s are amongst some of the most vulnerable road users and child pedestrians account for a high percentage of road casualties each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the work during Road Safety Week, Laurieston Primary set up a junior road safety group and other local schools have been sharing messages with their communities about the importance of responsible and considerate parking and the dangers of speeding near schools.