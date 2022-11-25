Windsor Park pupils plant trees at the Falkirk Wheel as part of tribute to the Queen

Youngsters from Windsor Park School took part in the Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting initiative, and recorded messages on what they’d like the world to be like in 70 years.

The event at the Falkirk Wheel was organised by Forth Valley Sensory Centre, which supports thousands of people with sight and hearing impairments across central Scotland, in conjunction with Scottish Canals.

The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative was originally created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, however it has continued despite Her Majesty’s passing in September, with millions of trees already planted across the UK.

Pupils from Windsor Park School helped plant 30 trees at the Falkirk Wheel as part of the Queen's Canopy Project.

The project has been extended to March next year to build on the Queen’s legacy and will act as a lasting tribute to her service to the country.

The children planted 30 trees at the Falkirk Wheel and a commemorative plaque was unveiled by Colonel Alastair Campbell DL, Vice Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk.

The plaque is translated into Braille and includes a QR code people can scan with their mobile phone to link to a video where the pupils describe their hopes for the future of the planet and climate change, using British Sign Language (BSL). Their messages are also audio-described, making them accessible to all.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre has been working to make information about climate change more accessible through its Making Sense of Climate Change project.

Colonel Alastair Campbell DL, Vice Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk, and Jacquie Winning, chief executive of FVSC

The centre previously worked with Windsor Park pupils to produce a colourful Climate Comic which used BSL and audio description to increase inclusion.

Jacquie Winning, chief executive of Forth Valley Sensory Centre, said: "We are proud to have helped organise this hugely important tree planting event at the Falkirk Wheel in conjunction with Scottish Canals.

“Pupils from Windsor Park School have planted new trees at one of central Scotland’s top visitor attractions and were able to share their hopes for the future of our planet in way that is accessible to all.

“The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative will help improve the environment, while also acting as a fitting tribute to Her Majesty.

Hannah Wilson, Jacquie Winning and Sara Burns from Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

“We are delighted that Colonel Alastair Campbell DL, Vice Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk, was able to attend to unveil our commemorative plaque.

“Forth Valley Sensory Centre’s Making Sense of Climate Change project was designed to make information about climate change more accessible and we’re pleased to be continuing with this work. We also offer energy saving advice for our centre users.”

