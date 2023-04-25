Windfarm funding continues to benefit communities in the Braes of Falkirk

The money helped support the creation of a brand-new CVS Falkirk-hosted community development officer role to catalyse groups and projects in the area and be of benefit to those communities.

The EDF Burnhead Fund for Limerigg and Slamannan has been awarding vital grants for a variety of small-scale and shorter-term activities for a number of years,

benefiting the area and its residents.

The Martha's Pantry initiative was launched last year and has proved a great success

However, resident discussions with Foundation Scotland also revealed ideas for larger-scale projects with the potential for longer term, significant impact. Residents

were committed to enhancing the community and accessing untapped potential to engage more residents in community development activity.

After further discussion, it was decided a community development officer would be able to provide and broker support, capacity and expertise to help take forward

community development plans and flagship projects.

In their first year in post, the community development officer has worked successfully with six new or enhanced projects and services, supported new and existing

community groups and local charities to apply for funding, revitalised a community action plan and helped move several flagship projects and partnerships forward.

Victoria McRae, CVS Falkirk and District chief executive officer, said: “We are so pleased that, as a result of this partnership, our team at CVS Falkirk and District are

able to continue supporting the communities and third sector groups of Limerigg and Slamannan.

"To help allow them to realise their ambitions for community-led projects and activities, that will then improve the lives of residents. The concept of the initial project was

co-produced with community representatives, and it has continued with this ethos of co-production and community participation at its heart.

"This approach has proven successful, enabling a number of notable achievements in the first year, plus significant development of larger and longer-term projects that

will benefit local people for many years to come.

“As the Third Sector Interface (TSI) for the area, supporting a strong and thriving third sector throughout Falkirk District is our key objective, and we are delighted to

continue our partnership with Foundation Scotland and work together to enable delivery of this dedicated and bespoke programme of support which meets the unique

needs of these small, rural communities.”

One project supported by the community development officer is Martha’s Pantry, which provides food and household goods to the communities of Limerigg

and Slamannan, supporting the people who are most directly affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

The community development officer supported the launch of this new community food larder, and its successful application for funding to the EDF Burnhead Fund.They

have also set up a weekly open door/drop-in session within Slamannan, to discuss support mechanisms for community activity and the potential for new ideas.

Malcolm Jack, Foundation Scotland community funds manager, said: “At Foundation Scotland, we’re committed to making community benefit funds work as hard as

ossible to fuel community groups and projects which make a real difference to people’s lives.

"Liaising with residents, we recognised how a community development officer could accelerate community projects and services in Limerigg and Slamannan. I’m

delighted the partnership with CVS Falkirk has proved so successful here.”