Wind farm fund continues to be a breath of fresh air for Falkirk communities

Even more Falkirk area villages will benefit from a community support programme thanks to further funding being made available.

The successful initiative has already had a significant impact in two former mining villages and is expanding to reach two more communities across Falkirk's Upper Braes area thanks to funding from the EDF Renewables Burnhead Moss Wind Farm Community Fund, which is managed and administered by Foundation Scotland, a Scottish charity which works alongside over 300 communities and multiple renewables companies across the country.

The community development programme first launched in 2022, when a Community Development Officer role was created in Limerigg and Slamannan with funding from the Burnhead Moss Community Fund.

The role was created to support the development of a local community action plan and to build community group capacity to develop and implement new and existing projects in the area.

The fund has seen the creation of the successful Martha's Pantry initiative, helping to tackle food poverty in Slamannan (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Since then, Community Development Officer Gail McLinton has supported over ten grassroots community groups and facilitated major achievements including the transformation of Limerigg Park, leveraging wind farm funding of £40,000 with Falkirk Council support to revitalise facilities for local families.

The programme has also facilitated the launch of Martha's Pantry in Slamannan, which now serves over 100 households weekly, tackling food poverty head-on.

Building on this success, and with further funding of £73,435 from the Burnhead Moss Community Fund, the Upper Braes Community Development Programme

2025-27 will see dedicated Community Development Officers working across Limerigg, Slamannan, and now also Avonbridge and Standburn, supporting local

groups, facilitating major projects, and strengthening community connections.

Malcolm Jack, community funds manager at Foundation Scotland, said: “The impact of this programme has been remarkable. We've seen how dedicated Community Development Officer support makes a huge positive difference in community life – from supporting vital grassroots groups to enabling major projects."

Abdirahman Abdirahman, EDF Renewables UK's asset manager for Burnhead Moss Wind Farm, said: “We're delighted the Burnhead Moss Community Fund continues to fuel positive change in these communities.

"The expansion of the Community Development Programme demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting local aspirations and it's fantastic to see the positive impact the funds from the wind farm continue to make locally."

