Falkirk Model Railway members are running their annual Model Railway Exhibition, supported by Rainbow Railways of Linlithgow on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20. This year the show is in a new venue at Grangemouth Athletics Stadium in Kersiebank Avenue.

With a total of 58 exhibition stands, including 28 model train layouts of all sizes, there will be something for everyone to see. And thanks to the new larger venue, everything will be under one roof this year as clubs and individuals from across the UK display their layouts.

A main feature will be Falkirk Model Railway Club layout of Tamshooglie - a fun layout to entertain exhibition visitors from youngsters right up to adults. It’s designed for Thomas the Tank and Underground Ernie to run about on. A host of other features are included on the layout with a model of Hogsworth Castle and a new option to change trains at Hogsworth Station.

The great prize on offer from Rainbow Railways along with tickets for the event later this month

During the last few years the hobby has seen a much wider appeal and a great way to relax both building and operating a model train layout.

Show supporter Rainbow Railways also moved to shop premises during 2021 to an area within Playbugs softplay in Linlithgow. Colin Rae, one of the founding partners, said: “It great to finally be able to display our models not just at an exhibition but also from our shop. We are now one of the few model railways shops in central Scotland and attract customers from the surrounding areas who are so pleased to have the facility for advice and see the vast array of products that are available from all the major manufacturers.”

Rainbow Railways has teamed up with The Falkirk Herald to off a great prize giveaway. There is Hornby Harry Potter train set valued at £245 and three pairs of tickets available.

Answer this simple question: Where is the new venue for the Falkirk Model Railways Exhibition?

The show is a must for model rail fans

Email your answer to [email protected] or you can post to Unit 24, Little Mill Business Park, Linlithgow, EH49 7DA.

Closing date for entries is 5pm on Friday, November 11.

Usual terms and conditions and the main prize must be collected from the show.

In addition to Rainbow Railways a vast array of trade suppliers will be in attendance with everything modellers need.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday. A free vintage shuttle bus will leave from Falkirk Grahamston station to the stadium venue, operating an hourly service.

Tickets are £8 for adults, under 16s £4 and family ticket for up to two adults and three children is £18.