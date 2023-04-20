The lucky winner will join the match officials as they take to the pitch with the teams at Hampden Park for Falkirk v Inverness CT on Saturday, April 29, kicking off at 12.15pm.

After the kick-off, the referee escort will be able to take a seat in the stand with two of their family members to enjoy the action.

The escort must be aged between seven and 11 years old. When entering please specify a uniform size.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question:

When did Falkirk last win the Scottish Cup?

Send your answer in an email to [email protected] and put Mascot competition in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is noon on Monday, April 24.

Don’t forget to include your name, age, address, a daytime contact number and the size of uniform along with your answer.

Specsavers has opticians and audiology stores across central Scotland, including the Falkirk store, open seven days a week from 9am – 5.30pm, and available to book online or over the phone on 01324 636434.

