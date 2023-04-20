News you can trust since 1845
WIN a chance to be a referee escort at the Scottish Cup semi-final when Falkirk meet Inverness CT

The Falkirk Herald has teamed up with the Scottish FA and Specsavers to offer one young Falkirk fan the chance to be the referee escort at the upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read

The lucky winner will join the match officials as they take to the pitch with the teams at Hampden Park for Falkirk v Inverness CT on Saturday, April 29, kicking off at 12.15pm.

After the kick-off, the referee escort will be able to take a seat in the stand with two of their family members to enjoy the action.

The escort must be aged between seven and 11 years old. When entering please specify a uniform size.

Previous Scottish Cup referee mascots
For your chance to win, simply answer the following question:

When did Falkirk last win the Scottish Cup?

Send your answer in an email to [email protected] and put Mascot competition in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is noon on Monday, April 24.

Don’t forget to include your name, age, address, a daytime contact number and the size of uniform along with your answer.

Specsavers has opticians and audiology stores across central Scotland, including the Falkirk store, open seven days a week from 9am – 5.30pm, and available to book online or over the phone on 01324 636434.

The winning entry will be selected by the editor. There is no cash or prize alternative. Entrants MUST provide a daytime telephone number and be available to attend the game on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

