William Hogg: police searching for Falkirk man missing since October find a body
Police searching a man who was reported missing in Falkirk last October say they have found a body in a wooded area.
The family of William Hogg have been informed.
The 75-year old was last seen in the Callander area on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Police made several appeals to trace him, and released CCTV images of him getting off the coach at the bus stop at Ancaster Square, off Main Street, in Callander that day.
Yesterday afternoon, the body of a man was discovered in a wooded area near to Kilmahog.
Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Hogg’s family have been informed.
Police said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.