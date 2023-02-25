The family of William Hogg have been informed.

The 75-year old was last seen in the Callander area on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Police made several appeals to trace him, and released CCTV images of him getting off the coach at the bus stop at Ancaster Square, off Main Street, in Callander that day.

William Hogg was reported missing last October.

Yesterday afternoon, the body of a man was discovered in a wooded area near to Kilmahog.

Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Hogg’s family have been informed.

