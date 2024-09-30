Will you be eligible? Falkirk Council making changes to Garden Aid Service
The board, which plans local health and social care services, currently contributes £275,000 of the £489,000 annual budget for the Garden Aid Service. The remainder of the budget is met by housing revenue from Falkirk Council tenancies.
At a meeting on Friday, September, 27, members agreed to extend weed control support and introduce eligibility criteria for the garden aid service, which is currently available for free to anyone receiving support from social care or social work services.
Taking effect from April 1, 2025, the service will be available to households which receive community care support and either a council tax reduction due to low household income or a council tax exemption due to severe mental impairment.
For these eligible households, grass will be cut every two weeks between April and October, hedges cut twice annually, and new weed control measures three times a year for council properties which feature decorative stones instead of grass or hedges following the refurbishment programme.
It is estimated the changes to the garden aid scheme will save £217,000 from the budget for health and social care services.
Fiona Collie, Integration Joint Board chairperson , said: “It is our duty to appropriately manage the budget available for local health and social care services.
“While without doubt a difficult decision, a pragmatic approach has been taken by our Board members to ensure good use of public resources and to target support to those who need it most in our communities.
“Before changes come into effect in April 2025, I would encourage residents to check whether their household meets the criteria for any council tax reduction which they may not currently be receiving.
“Where households find they are eligible, the council tax reduction can be applied in arrears, and they will continue to receive garden aid as usual. All other households currently receiving garden aid will be provided information about alternative local support options which may suit them.”
Falkirk Council will write to households receiving garden aid ahead of implementing the introduction of the new eligibility criteria from April 1, 2025.
