Will you be eligible? Falkirk Council making changes to Garden Aid Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New eligibility criteria will be introduced for Falkirk Council’s Garden Aid Service, following a decision by Falkirk’s Integration Joint Board.

The board, which plans local health and social care services, currently contributes £275,000 of the £489,000 annual budget for the Garden Aid Service. The remainder of the budget is met by housing revenue from Falkirk Council tenancies.

At a meeting on Friday, September, 27, members agreed to extend weed control support and introduce eligibility criteria for the garden aid service, which is currently available for free to anyone receiving support from social care or social work services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking effect from April 1, 2025, the service will be available to households which receive community care support and either a council tax reduction due to low household income or a council tax exemption due to severe mental impairment.

Falkirk Council will be making changes to the Garden Aid Service (Picture: Submitted)

For these eligible households, grass will be cut every two weeks between April and October, hedges cut twice annually, and new weed control measures three times a year for council properties which feature decorative stones instead of grass or hedges following the refurbishment programme.

It is estimated the changes to the garden aid scheme will save £217,000 from the budget for health and social care services.

Fiona Collie, Integration Joint Board chairperson , said: “It is our duty to appropriately manage the budget available for local health and social care services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While without doubt a difficult decision, a pragmatic approach has been taken by our Board members to ensure good use of public resources and to target support to those who need it most in our communities.

“Before changes come into effect in April 2025, I would encourage residents to check whether their household meets the criteria for any council tax reduction which they may not currently be receiving.

“Where households find they are eligible, the council tax reduction can be applied in arrears, and they will continue to receive garden aid as usual. All other households currently receiving garden aid will be provided information about alternative local support options which may suit them.”

Falkirk Council will write to households receiving garden aid ahead of implementing the introduction of the new eligibility criteria from April 1, 2025.