Will it be second time lucky for Falkirk's Miss Scotland hopeful?

Gail Wilson (26) was close to realising her dream of becoming Miss Scotland in 2019 and now finds herself in the final once again.

Mum Carol was the main driving force behind Gail’s first quest for the title.

The former Westquarter Primary School pupil said: "It took a bit of courage to actually send in my application the first time. But with my mum having had a stroke, it made me realise how precious and short our time can be and how important it is to go for it in life.

Gail Wilson is hoping it will be second time lucky after once again earning a place in the final for Miss Scotland

“It’s an amazing experience and has helped me to build both my self confidence and my modelling confidence.”

People may know Gail from the popular dress shop Envy, in Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre. Her mum opened the store in 2009 and Gail became a director in the business when she left Graeme High School.

Having experienced the demands of the finals before, Gail knows it is more than just the beauty contest it was in days gone by.

"Miss Scotland was an opportunity to meet other like minded young women from all over Scotland and to focus our time working for some amazing charities. The most important aspect of Miss Scotland is ‘Beauty with a Purpose’.

"The Miss Scotland winners and finalists over the years have raised over half a million pounds for charities and importantly, every penny stayed in Scotland – which I am proud to be part of.

“It’s the opportunity to become Miss Scotland that would be my dream – Miss World is then another level. I’ve always admired many of the previous Miss Scotland’s from afar who have worked hard in their role to promote their country.

“I would be honoured to be able to represent my country and show off this gorgeous place we live in to the entire world. As a young girl at school, I just didn’t even consider it, as I’d no self confidence or self esteem really and as I’ve gotten older, I’ve grown as a person and then began to realise this dream could actually be a possibility.”

There is no online public vote for Miss Scotland and the final decision is made by a panel of judges.

Finalists are marked throughout a number of challenges over the next few months and these include a model/style challenge, a fitness challenge and the fundraising work they carry out in the name of their chosen charity.

Gail’s chosen charity is Give Blood 4 Good – a new blood donation charity which has already had its first pint from the Miss Scotland finalist.

People can follow Gail’s progress on the Official Miss Scotland’s Facebook page and like, comment and share if they think she’s doing Falkirk proud.