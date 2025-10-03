Will council put the halter on Banknock stable built without planning permission?

An applicant hopes the local authority will not rein in his bid to keep the stable he built before getting planning permission.

Martin Shaw lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on September 26, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, October 1, looking for permission to keep the stable block constructed at Victoria House, in Braeface Road, Banknock.

A retrospective application is an application for planning permission for a development which has already commenced or has been completed without the benefit of a grant of planning permission.

