Will council let developer keep trio of houses in Slamannan?

By James Trimble
Published 1st Oct 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 09:46 BST
A housebuilder is hoping local authority planners will allow three of his properties to remain in place.

John Reid lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on August 25, which was validated on Monday, September 29, to see if the three houses constructed on land to the south west of 28 Blinkbonnie Terrace, Slamannan, could remain.

Mr Reid lodged a “partially retrospective” application with the council on November 15, 2023 for the same three properties on the same site, but withdrew that proposal on April 8, 2025.

A decade earlier John Robertson was granted planning permission in principle to develop the land to the south west of 28 Blinkbonnie Terrace for residential use on February 13, 2014.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

In Scotland, retrospective planning permission is when you apply for permission for work that has already been carried out without approval.

If a retrospective application is refused, the applicant will be responsible for the costs of restoring, or in this case removing, the property.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.

