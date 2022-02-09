Wilko allows pets into UK stores - just not its Falkirk branch
Home and garden retailer Wilko has opened up its stores to pets for the first time with 248 branches allowing access to animals – unfortunately circumstances mean the Falkirk High Street shop will not be one of them.
Pet owners have been able to wander the aisles – not the ones containing food – with their pooches in Wilko branches from Monday, following a successful pilot at two locations.
Sadly, the Falkirk Wilko store will not be able to follow suite because of its location.
A Wilko spokesperson said: “The participating stores are primarily those with their own on-street entrance and exit rather than those that are, for example, located in shopping centres, which may not allow any animal guests, or where the entrance isn’t pet friendly.
"Signage at store entrances will make it clear if pets are welcome, although customers can also check with the store team if they are at all unsure. Service dogs are, of course, welcome at all stores nationwide.”