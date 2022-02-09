Wilko allows pets into UK stores - just not its Falkirk branch

Pet owners have been able to wander the aisles – not the ones containing food – with their pooches in Wilko branches from Monday, following a successful pilot at two locations.

Sadly, the Falkirk Wilko store will not be able to follow suite because of its location.

Wilko has allowed pets entry into its UK branches but unfortunately not in its Falkirk store

A Wilko spokesperson said: “The participating stores are primarily those with their own on-street entrance and exit rather than those that are, for example, located in shopping centres, which may not allow any animal guests, or where the entrance isn’t pet friendly.

"Signage at store entrances will make it clear if pets are welcome, although customers can also check with the store team if they are at all unsure. Service dogs are, of course, welcome at all stores nationwide.”

