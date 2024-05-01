Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around three years ago Emma Noble began suffering severe stomach pains whenever she ate with the condition gradually getting worse.

The teen, who turns 17 today (Thursday), was eventually admitted to the children’s ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in December 2022 with severe abdominal pain and significant weight loss – weighing only 45kg (seven stone).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Debbie said Emma was discharged with a nasal-gastro tube and special feed, but with no diagnosis, adding: “Since then, she has had multiple tests done all of which came back normal.”

Emma Noble and twin sister Abbie who are fundraising for treatment in Germany for Emma's rare stomach complaint. Pic: Michael Gillen

Despite contacting numerous vascular doctors around the UK, her parents said they found no-one able or willing to treat Emma.

As their daughter’s condition deteriorated, the family from Denny began searching for someone who could help. They discovered Professor Thomas Scholbach was an expert in the field and in March travelled to Germany for a consultation.

His diagnosis was that Emma was suffering from Wilkie’s syndrome, also known as superior mesenteric artery syndrome (SMAS), which is a rare form of intestinal obstruction, along with several other stomach and pelvic conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The professor’s advice was that Emma should undergo surgery from an expert surgeon in Germany and the family are now trying to raise the £90,000 needed and have launched a GoFundMe page.

Emma Noble hopes the treatment will cure her debilitating condition. Pic: Michael Gillen

Within weeks it has already raised over £15,500 but much more is needed if Emma is to have the surgery later this summer.

Appealing for people to donate, Emma said: “If you can help me I will literally owe you my life.”

Stepdad Sandy Martin, said: “It’s been very difficult for Emma. Eating and even drinking can cause severe pain. She has a part-time job at McDonald’s in Camelon and even if she eats a couple of chicken nuggets it can mean she becomes very unwell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma, who has a twin sister Abbie, has missed almost two years of school and managed to only complete one Nat 5 exam at Graeme High School.

Debbie, who works for NHS Forth Valley, said: “The impact on Emma’s life has been considerable and the surgery is vital for her to return to something like a normal teenager’s life.”

Sandy, who teaches at Stirling University, said the family had been overwhelmed by the community support already shown to their fundraising appeal.

He said: “The girls’ hairdresser, Kim from Kim’s in Denny, had been putting her tips in a jar and in three weeks has contributed £200 to Emma’s fund. Falkirk FC are donating a framed signed shirt which we hope to auction off in the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Michael Duncan at Allied International UK in Grangemouth kindly put in a personal donation, as well as one from the company. I sit next to Michael at Falkirk games and when he found about Emma wanted to help.