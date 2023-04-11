News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
39 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony

Wildlife trust looks for nature lovers to help inspire Forth Valley communities

The Scottish Wildlife Trust is looking to recruit a dozen dedicated volunteers from the Forth Valley area to undertake a skills development course over the next six months.

By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:42 BST

Part of the trust's Nextdoor Nature Pioneers Programme, the free course will provide participants with the skills they need to organise nature activities in their own area.

A combination of online learning, interactive web-based seminars and in-person events the course will see those who take part given plenty of support to deliver a

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

community project that benefits both wildlife – like community gardens, wildlife ponds and improving valuable river habitats.

Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre is just one of the sites in Forth Valley operated by the Scottish Wildlife TrustJupiter Urban Wildlife Centre is just one of the sites in Forth Valley operated by the Scottish Wildlife Trust
Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre is just one of the sites in Forth Valley operated by the Scottish Wildlife Trust
Most Popular

A trust spokesperson said: “Plenty of people want to do more to help wildlife but knowing where to start can be a major barrier. Through the Pioneers Programme, we

are providing participants with the broad range of skills and understanding required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Taking this community organising approach to our engagement work will mean a longer lasting impact across Scotland.”

Visit the website for more information.

Scotland