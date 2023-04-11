Wildlife trust looks for nature lovers to help inspire Forth Valley communities
The Scottish Wildlife Trust is looking to recruit a dozen dedicated volunteers from the Forth Valley area to undertake a skills development course over the next six months.
Part of the trust's Nextdoor Nature Pioneers Programme, the free course will provide participants with the skills they need to organise nature activities in their own area.
A combination of online learning, interactive web-based seminars and in-person events the course will see those who take part given plenty of support to deliver a
community project that benefits both wildlife – like community gardens, wildlife ponds and improving valuable river habitats.
A trust spokesperson said: “Plenty of people want to do more to help wildlife but knowing where to start can be a major barrier. Through the Pioneers Programme, we
are providing participants with the broad range of skills and understanding required.
“Taking this community organising approach to our engagement work will mean a longer lasting impact across Scotland.”
