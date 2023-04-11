Wildlife trust looks for nature lovers to help inspire Forth Valley communities

Part of the trust's Nextdoor Nature Pioneers Programme, the free course will provide participants with the skills they need to organise nature activities in their own area.

A combination of online learning, interactive web-based seminars and in-person events the course will see those who take part given plenty of support to deliver a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

community project that benefits both wildlife – like community gardens, wildlife ponds and improving valuable river habitats.

Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre is just one of the sites in Forth Valley operated by the Scottish Wildlife Trust

A trust spokesperson said: “Plenty of people want to do more to help wildlife but knowing where to start can be a major barrier. Through the Pioneers Programme, we

are providing participants with the broad range of skills and understanding required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Taking this community organising approach to our engagement work will mean a longer lasting impact across Scotland.”